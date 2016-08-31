Kin Lee

The SF State Gators enter this Fall with first-year head coaches for Volleyball and Men’s Soccer

The expectation for all five Fall sports: Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Volleyball is to win.

Men’s Soccer

Men’s Soccer head coach Javier Ayala-Hil looks to bring more offense to an already strong defensive team that recorded nine shutouts last season.

Even with a new face leading the way, the players are ready to compete. Seniors Ashley Watson and Emmanuel Serrano are the captains of the team and their enthusiasm about playing in Ayala-Hil’s offense has the team seeking a strong start.

Ayala-Hil looks forward to the first game, which will give him a better assessment of where the team stands.

The Men’s Soccer team begin their quest for playoffs at home on Sept. 1 when they host Hope International University.

Women’s Soccer

The SF State women’s soccer team enters this season loaded with returning seniors from last season’s 8-7-3 team.

“We have very high expectations for this upcoming season,” second year head coach Tracy Hamm said. “We’re returning 15 seniors, with a few juniors and sophomores sprinkled in. I think we have a solid set of leadership in place.”

“We focused a lot on team building,” Hamm said. “And creating a competitive culture at practice by trying to establish a winning mentality.”

“I think we have an advantage on teams with having so many seniors,” said senior Autumn Fox, who led the Gators last season with ten points. “Every year teams have three or four seniors you play for, but this year we have so many. We’re all playing like it’s our last game.”

The season kicks off at home Sept.1 against Central Washington University.

Volleyball

Volleyball Head Coach Matt Hoffman talked about how the season and every day is a process for not only himself, but also the team.

“Getting 1% better every day,” junior Christine Johnson said of the message Hoffman has taught the team.

In the few months that Hoffman and the team have spent together, the team chemistry has been formed.

Volleyball opens the season away from The Swamp on Sept. 1 at the Hawaii Invitational.

Men’s Cross Country

This season looks bright as ever for the Men’s Cross Country team as they look to pick up where they left off last season after reaching the West Regionals. The team placed third in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Championships, second best in program history.

All-West Region Runners Drew Feldman and Benji Preciado return to try to finally reach the NCAA Division II National Championship, which they barely missed last season.

Preciado said that he and the team know what they need to do in order to reach their ultimate goal. 12th-year head coach Tom Lyons added that there’s only so much his runners can do during the race. Last year, the team was close to reaching nationals but there were faster runners.

Men’s Cross Country is off to the races on Sept. 15 when they host the Speedway Duels at Golden Gate Park’s Speedway Meadows.

Women’s Cross Country

Second-year head coach Kendra Reimer is excited about the potential that this crop of runners has.

“We have so many talented girls,” said Reimer. “We’re deep across the board.”

Junior Adriana Calva had a record-breaking season that began last fall and continued into the Track and Field season. Despite the record-setting times, Calva is still not satisfied with her placing in the last race since she was one place shy of making All-CCAA, which gives her motivation.

“Thinking about it during training will push me,” said Calva.

Reimer pointed to the junior class being the strength of the team.

Women’s Cross Country is also off to the races on Sept. 15 when they host the Speedway Duels at Golden Gate Park’s Speedway Meadows.