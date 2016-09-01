Brenna Cruz

The SF State’s women’s soccer team began the 2016 season with a tough 2-1 loss against Central Washington University despite an early lead in their home opener at Cox Stadium on Thursday.

“I thought we played well in the first half,” senior Autumn Fox said. “We got a really good goal early, then we kinda settled in a little and that’s what I think really hurt us. It’s disappointing.”

The Gators jumped out to a 1-0 lead after SF State defender Sarah Guensler scored off an assist from Autumn Fox and Bianca Lowe early in the first half. But that was it. From there as Central Washington answered back with a goal to tie it up at 1-1 right before the half.

“Our first half was good, but I was disappointed with our ability to compete in the second half.” head coach Tracy Hamm said. “We were expecting a physical match and high level competition and Central Washington brought that, unfortunately we weren’t able to match that.”

In the second half the Gators didn’t stick to the gameplan they had coming in. According to Hamm, they started to play a style they didn’t train for and that lead to their late second half loss. Central Washington’s forward Emily Seelbach scored the deciding goal at the 75 minute mark in the second half to seal the win.

“I think the ideas were there today, they just weren’t executed correctly,” midfielder Sydney Stout said. “Working in practice on the little details more can really help us.”

Brenna Cruz

“The positive thing to take away from today for the team was seeing what the expectation is and the standard physical qualities it will take to win games,” said Hamm.

“We have a lot of redemption games from last season,” Stout said. “ We lost a bunch of games we should have won. It’s redemption for ourselves, now it is time for us to go prove it.”

The Gators next game will be at home Sep. 4 against Dominican University of California.