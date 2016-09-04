Steven Ho

The SF State men’s soccer team found their rhythm and secured their first win of the season as they shut out William Jessup University 2-0.

Head Coach Javier Ayala-Hil said that the most impressive part the victory was time of possession.

“I’m impressed that we kept the ball for most of the game,” Ayala-Hil said. “Ball control is the style that we’re trying to implement this season but it won’t be easy to do.”

The Gators controlled time of possession throughout majority of the game which gave them several opportunities to score. They outshot the Warriors a whopping 22 to eight.

Their first goal of the season came in the 43rd minute from midfielder Jordan Wusstig assisted by midfielder Johnny Villeda.

“It came from a great ball by our right winger, Johnny,” Wusstig said. “It felt good and I was able to finish it.”

Wusstig wasn’t finished making key plays, as he laid out an assist to forward Richard Leon for another score in the 88th minute, right after he missed a shot.

“I’m impressed that no matter what players we put in, we maintain the same intensity and that is what made our team really deep,” Wusstig said.

Defender Aydan Bowers believe the biggest difference between their first game they lost and this win was keeping their composure.

“Compared to our first game when we lost, our emotions got the best of us and we were hot-headed,” Bowers said. “This game we controlled the tempo from the beginning, we kept possession and we were all over them.”

Despite the victory, Ayala-Hil believe the Gators still can perform higher and have a lot of room for improvement.

“We’ll keep working hard and we still have a lot to work on so we’ll get back to work this week and get better,” Ayala-Hil said.

The Gators will look to build on this win in their next game at home Sept. 8 against Holy Names University.