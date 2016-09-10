Copies of an anonymous letter accusing SF State of victim blaming were found posted in the hallways of the Health & Social Sciences Building and in the Creative Arts Building on Saturday.

The letter’s heading read “AN ALTERNATIVE TO SAN FRANCISCO STATE’S VICTIM BLAMING EMAIL, HERE’S SOME ACTUAL RAPE PREVENTION TIPS.”

Listing 10 tips for preventing rape, the letter appeared to mock the “proactive strategies” included in a campus-wide email sent out on Thursday by Luoluo Hong, title IX coordinator and vice president of student affairs.



The anonymous letter critiqued the onus Hong’s email put on rape victims rather than rapists in preventing rape.



The author identified themselves as “one of the people included in the statistics they listed in their email who is pissed off their trauma has been used to justify victim blaming emails,” and said the University owed rape victims an apology.

The letter concluded with a hashtag “#FUCKRAPECULTURE.”

The University was not able to respond by the time of publication.