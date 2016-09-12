Students, residents and volunteers will join artists worldwide in transforming public spaces with temporary art installations for the annual PARK(ing) Day event this week.

Instructor Ricardo Gomes assigned PARK(ing) Day as a project on the first day of the design and industry 300 class. Nickolas Tonn, a visual communication major, says students hit the ground running in preparation for the event which takes place on Sept. 15.

“It’s been really fast paced but fun. The first day of class we were assigned the project and our theme,” said Tonn. “Every class session has been focused on developing our ideas.”

PARK(ing) Day began in 2005 when San Francisco based art and design studio Rebar transformed a metered parking spot into a temporary public park. Since then, it has become an annual worldwide event that SF State has participated in for eight years.

The temporary parklets, each with their own theme, will be installed at SF State at Tapia Drive, Holloway Avenue, Centennial Walkway, and the Quad. Some of this year’s themes include Renewable Energy: Promoting Bicycle Commuting on Campus, Promoting Locally Grown Food: Farm to Fork Initiative and more.

“Check them all out!” Tonn said. “Each theme is attempting to convey a message that ties in with our campus, community, and the environment as a whole.”

With the help of Sustainable SF State, the event will begin at 11 a.m. Tonn urges everyone to come out and participate in the experience.

“PARK(ing) Day is trying to serve as a fun platform for students to engage and learn about important issues,” he said.