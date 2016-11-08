SF State political science professor Francis Neely speaks at the 2016 presidential election watch party in McKenna Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Photo by Sarabeth Maney) Dr. Joel Kassiola speaks at the 2016 presidential election watch party in McKenna Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Photo by Sarabeth Maney) SF State political science professor Francis Neely speaks at the 2016 presidential election watch party in the McKenna Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Photo by Sarabeth Maney) Dr. Justin Peck speaks at the 2016 presidential election watch party in the McKenna Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Photo by Sarabeth Maney) Dr. Joel Kassiola speaks at the 2016 presidential election watch party in McKenna Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Photo by Sarabeth Maney) Dr. Joel Kassiola speaks at the 2016 presidential election watch party in McKenna Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Photo by Sarabeth Maney) Dr. Joel Kassiola speaks at the 2016 presidential election watch party in McKenna Theater on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016. (Photo by Sarabeth Maney)

SF State’s Political Science Department is currently hosting a presidential election watch party in Mckenna Theatre. The event includes commentary from four of the department’s professors and live streaming of election results.

American Politics professors Marcela Garcia-Castanon, Justin Peck, Joel Kassiola and Francis Neely led the event.

Politics of each candidate, live updates and what-if scenarios are all part of the discussion. Audience questions and comments are being taken as well, making the commentary very interactive.

Originally part of the class The 2016 Presidential Election: Issues and Analysis, the watch party expanded to invite the entire department to take part.

“I think it’s everyone’s civic duty to at least pay a little attention and at the minimum pay attention every four years,” said Garcia-Castanon, one of the co-instructors of the course. “This particular election cycle has made it difficult for me to recommend that to individuals because it’s so hostile and unusual.”

The watch party plans to continue until all results are announced or 10 p.m. at the latest.