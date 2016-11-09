UPDATE: According to a University spokesperson, “UPD is investigating the message left yesterday in the Creative Arts building, and asks that anyone who has any information to please contact them. We take this incident very seriously and are committed to ensuring that SF State is a safe and welcoming place for all of our students, faculty, staff and visitors. We hope that our campus community will join us in renewing our commitment to our core values of social justice and inclusion.”

A student walked into a classroom and was met with the violent message: “Noose Tying 101” written on a whiteboard in the Creative Arts Building on Wednesday.

Janeise Alexander, the broadcast and electronic communication arts student who first spotted the message, found it offensive.

Janeise Alexander

“I’m the TA for the class (graduating in May) and when I walked in, I immediately stopped and took a picture of it,” said Alexander. “Then I erased it.”

When the professor walked into the classroom, she reported the incident while Alexander stayed with the class.

While no race was mentioned, nooses can be associated with the lynchings of Black people by white supremacists like the ones supporting President Elect Donald Trump.

“This comment isn’t funny, nor is it okay,” Alexander said. “The Presidential election has promoted some sort of racist boldness all over the country that’s simply not okay!”

This is not the first report of racially charged messages found on campus. A similar message was found earlier in the semester in the Ethnic Studies & Psychology Building, as reported by Xpress.

“I hate that I need to be fearful as I finish my education at SF State,” said Alexander. “I appreciate the quick response of the staff and SFPD in taking my statement.”