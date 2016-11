Approximately 5,000 people from around the Bay Area gathered on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco to celebrate the sunrise on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.

Held annually since 1975, the ceremony commemorates the occupation of the island by the Alcatraz-Red Power Movement in 1969.

This year the International Indian Treaty Council who organizes the annual gathering stated they were “standing on the rock (Alcatraz Island) in solidarity with Standing Rock.”