University revamps and relaunches mobile app

Students have until Dec. 9 to download the newly released second version of the SF State Mobile phone app for a chance to use exclusive promo codes and enter to win gift cards prizes.

The new app, launched by SF State’s Information Technology Services, features a plethora of new services designed in hopes to better connect students with useful information and to make the student experience a smoother one.

With the new services available through the app students will be able to look up their grades, pay off their SF State account balances, view a map of the campus and even receive campus-wide emergency notifications, all for free. It’s hard to come up with a reason not to download the app.

ITS threw a party in Malcolm X Plaza to celebrate the launch of the new app in November featuring 10-year-old Jayden Anolin and his father Ken Anolin, also known as DJ Protéjay and DJ Kenfused. Between the two, they had the crowd dancing and cheering to popular music throughout the event.

“It only took [DJ Protéjay] 2 hours to learn how to mix,” Ken Anolin said. “And this is his eighth gig since January.”

Dani Alvarez, a biology major at SF State, wasn’t even aware that there was an app available to download, considering this is the second version to be released.

“I won’t download it. Well, maybe,” Alvarez said. “I need to see how it functions, and if it’s faster than going through the whole log-in process on gateway to add or drop classes. I might get it.”

“The first version of the app was really only an outlet for some campus news,” said Nat Kiatrungrit, the lead mobile developer of the app. “We wanted to add more, you can now do things like add your phone number to your profile, look up your class schedule and add or drop your classes, all from the app.”

Students can download the app and provide feedback on the app before Dec. 9, and they’ll automatically be entered to win gift cards and discounts.

The SF State Mobile app is available for Android or iPhone through the Google Play Store and the App Store by searching “SF State mobile.”