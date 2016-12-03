Cal Poly Pomona defeats Gators in third annual Purple Out game

Comcast Hometown Network’s TV crew joined hundreds of Gator fans donning purple shirts in The Swamp’s stands for the third annual Purple Out game on Friday.

Despite the home-game excitement, SF State women’s basketball displayed a poor shooting performance and were soon overcome by Cal Poly Pomona’s physicality.

“The difference in the game was our inability to score,” head coach Dennis Cox said. “For the most part we executed well, we just didn’t make shots.”

The Gators battled against the Broncos’ post play by making shots, but shot just 23 percent from the field.

Cox said the Gators had to generate offense through their perimeter game as the Broncos kept the Gators from penetrating the paint. The Broncos’ frontcourt controlled the paint, outscoring the Gators 32-14 and outrebounded them 42-31.

After the Gators took a five-point lead with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Broncos called a timeout to change their defensive play. Out of the timeout the Broncos denied passing lanes and made it tough to catch balls, which Cox said was the turning point in the game.

Center/Forward Donae Moguel tried to establish herself in the post but the defenders were denying any entry pass.

“I think we did a good job,” Moguel said about matching their size. “It could’ve been worse.”

Even though the Gators had many second-chance opportunities, the ball couldn’t find its way to the basket. Guard play was not up to par according to Cox.

Forward Kaitlin DaDalt led the Gators offense with 14 points on 5-14 FG. DaDalt thought the team defended well.

“Probably,” DaDalt said about size being a factor in the game. “I think we did a good job with the size.”

The Gators (2-6) won’t have much time to dwell on Friday’s loss as they look ahead to hosting Cal State East Bay at The Swamp on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

“We just got to bounce back from this, come out tomorrow and play harder,” Moguel said. “Even though we have a bitter taste in our mouths, we have to fight harder and get revenge.”