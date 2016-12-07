Student homelessness at SF State

Rey Lopez,, a 25-year-old Asian American Studies major, gets ready to sleep in his car. Because Lopez is currently homeless, he spends his nights either couch surfing with friends or sleeping in his car.
Rey Lopez, a 25-year-old Asian American Studies major shares his personal experience with homelessness. Lopez and other community members discuss the current state of homelessness on campus and examine how the school supports these students.
