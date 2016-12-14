Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Support Resources

Omni

4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland

Wednesday, Dec. 14. at 7 p.m.

A handful of members from collectives within Omni Commons in Oakland are hosting their second meeting to coordinate immediate responses toward making Oakland DIY spaces safer. All members of the public are welcome and volunteers are needed. This is an open assembly and call for help in order to begin to collectively brainstorm, interconnect and pool resources around what the community of artists and organizers can do to aid our DIY spaces currently in the Bay Area.