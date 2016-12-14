Oakland Ghost Ship Fire Support Resources

Events
- Support for Oakland’s DIY spaces meeting
Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave, Oakland
Wednesday, Dec. 14. at 7 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1830514680567118/
A handful of members from collectives within Omni Commons in Oakland are hosting their second meeting to coordinate immediate responses toward making Oakland DIY spaces safer. All members of the public are welcome and volunteers are needed. This is an open assembly and call for help in order to begin to collectively brainstorm, interconnect and pool resources around what the community of artists and organizers can do to aid our DIY spaces currently in the Bay Area.
- Memorial for SFSU student Michela Gregory
Malcolm X Plaza at San Francisco State University
San Francisco, CA 94132
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.
http://chss.sfsu.edu/content/memorial-michela-gregory
Michela Gregory was among the victims in the fire in the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland. She was majoring in communicative disorders, applying to also major in child development and a participant in the Metro College Success Child & Adolescent Development (CAD) Program. Metro College Success Program and the Metro Association of Social Equity Student Organization will honor her in front on Cesar Chavez Student Center.
- Oakland United Benefit Supporting Oakland Fire Relief
The Fox Theater
1807 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland, CA 94612
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.
The event will feature music and stories from a wide variety of artists including: Beats Antique, Conspiracy of Beards, Dan Deacon, Fantastic Negrito, Geographer, Hieroglyphics, Jay Som, Kennedy Ashlyn and Anya Taylor, Primus, Rogue Wave, Thao Nguyen, The Coup, tUnE-yArDs, Tycho and many more. Come together in a benefit show organized by Berkeley promoter Another Planet Entertainment. All proceeds for the benefit will go to the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Oakland Fire Relief Fund: http://grayarea.org/initiative/fire-relief-fund. Tickets can be purchased here for: $35-$49.50.
- Ghost Ship Benefit Concert
1233 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8:30 p.m.The Atom Age, Down and Outlaws, Half Stack – all the bands’ proceeds will be donated to help with the fire victims’ medical, funeral and health expenses. Tickets can be purchased here for: $10.
- Ghost Ship Benefit Show
The Starry Plough
3101 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m.
The Atom Age, Dirty Denim, Friends W/O Benefits perform and DJ Sid Presley – all bands’ proceeds will go to the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Oakland Fire Fund: http://grayarea.org/initiative/fire-relief-fund.
- Oakland Underground United Benefit Show
Eli’s Mile High Club
3629 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Oakland, CA 94609
Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.
Zack Bateman and the Coal Minds, Blatherskite, Toxic Shock Syndrome and Georgia Sam perform. Proceeds will go to the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Oakland Fire Fund: http://grayarea.org/initiative/fire-relief-fund. 8 p.m. Dec. 17. Entry price $5.
- Ghost Ship Benefit Performance
Bimbo’s 365 Club
1052 Columbus Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94133
Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.
Musicians Kendra McKinley and Emily Afton will perform at the lounge. Proceeds will go to the Gray Area Foundation for the Arts Oakland Fire Fund: http://grayarea.org/initiative/fire-relief-fund. Tickets can be purchased here for $5.
Fire Relief Fund and Donation Links for Victims of Ghostship Oakland Fire:
- Fundraiser by local nonprofit Gray Area Foundation for the Arts. Organizers have had to repeatedly increase their fundraising goal as the known number of people killed by the fire has increased: https://www.youcaring.com/firevictimsofoaklandfiredec232016-706684
- The Oakland A’s and the Oakland Raiders have joined together to establish a YouCaring fundraiser to benefit victims of the fire and their families: https://www.youcaring.com/oaklandfirevictimsfrom130531staveinoakland-706680
- Trans Assistance Project is collecting donations towards the funeral and end of life costs of trans women who lost their lives in fire: Feral Pines, Cash Askew, and Em Bohlka: https://www.transassistance.org/oakland-donations
- This GoFundMe campaign is for the 20 residents who have lost their home and all their belongings in the fire: https://www.gofundme.com/ghost-ship-fire-residents-support?rcid=8262829e08d84fc59bd21ffd66541010
Donate to individual GoFundMe campaigns for the SF State student and alumna victims. Click the links below to find out more about donating to the families:
