Members of SF State’s dragon boat team, SF Blazing Dragons, explain what it’s like to be a part of the collegiate paddling club. The team was founded in 2010 and has since worked hard to compete with some of the best college teams in California. Comprised of a diverse mixture of experienced and beginner level paddlers, the teammates explain what the club means to them and the sense of community that comes along with being part of a tight-knit team.

