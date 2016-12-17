Student reports sexual assault on campus

An SF State student has filed a report of sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred in Mary Ward Hall on Thursday.

The female victim was at the Designated Smoking Area located around 750 Font Blvd., which is directly outside of Mary Ward Hall, around 8 p.m. where she says she first made contact with the suspect.

The suspect is described as an adult, white male, about 23 years old, 6 feet tall with a thin build, blond hair, blue or green eyes, scruffy facial hair and possibly goes by the name “Charles” or “Charlie.” The victim described him wearing a black jacket, grey jeans and grey Converse sneakers, and he might be driving a grey or white Toyota Prius. The suspect is still at large.

The victim stated that after meeting the suspect at the DSA, she invited him back to her room in the residence hall where they both started to drink alcohol. The victim says that she blacked out after consuming only a small amount of alcohol and believes that the suspect took advantage of her incoherent state while in her room.

Although it has not been confirmed, and no other details are available, there is the presumption that a “date rape” drug was used to facilitate the assault.

The SF State emergency alert email that was sent out also mentions some tips to prevent sexual assault/violence, emphasizing that it is never the victim that is responsible for being assaulted and reminds students that the only person that can prevent violence is the potential offender.

The SF State University Police Department has since increased patrols around campus at the residential halls and the DSAs, but still encourage students to utilize the Campus Alliance for a Risk-free Environment for free and safe escorts about campus.

CARE is available Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and can be reached at (415) 338-7200. UPD officers are also available to escort students outside of CARE’s operating hours.

Authorities are asking the public for help with any further information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts. People with additional information can contact the San Francisco State University Police Department at (415) 338-2222 or the anonymous tip line at (415) 338-3030.