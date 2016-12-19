SF State student died Saturday morning with suspicion of domestic assault

An SF State student died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained during an alleged domestic dispute, according to ABC7 News.

Kron 4 News reported that police were called to the victim’s home at 18 Fairview Avenue in Daly City around 12:07 a.m., where Ariana Hatami was identified with severe injuries and taken to San Francisco General Hospital where she later died.

The incident took place on the bottom floor of the victim’s home, where investigators say Hatami’s 23-year-old boyfriend, Frederick Tran, may have struck Hatami in the head with a bottle, according to ABC7 News.

Tran was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of murder. The case is currently under investigation and Tran is being held without bail, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hatami had been living in her Daly City home for two years, however, Tran had only been living with Hatami for a short time. The couple worked at a local Wells Fargo branch, as reported in the article.

According to Hatami’s SF State Portfolium page, a web service provided through SF State that allows students to post course work they have completed, Hatami was a business management major and was slated to graduate in December 2017.

As reported by ABC7, Daly City Police Department Sgt. Ron Harrison said, “The case is under investigation. Mr. Tran has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail, we’re continuing our investigation, it’s very unfortunate and tragic event, especially during the holidays.”

Neighbors told ABC7 that they believe there is a history of domestic violence and that police have been called out to Hatami’s home frequently.

The criminal division at the San Mateo Superior Court told Xpress staff that Tran is currently scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22 for a domestic violence probation violation filed on August 11.

However, the district attorney has not yet filed charges against Tran for the incident on Saturday.

CBS SF mentioned in an article on Hatami’s death that the continuing investigation will be treated as a homicide and urged anyone with more information to contact the Daly City police Detective Brandon Scholes at (650) 991-8172.