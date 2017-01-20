Bridge together: Protesters lock hands across the Golden Gate Bridge

Liza Loeffler wears Shepard Fairey's inauguration poster on her back at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017. "I want to encourage people to print and download them for the Women's March tomorrow in Oakland," she said. (Photo: Lauren Hannusak/Xpress)
(L-R) Gabi Rondell and Adrienne Defendi embrace one another while walking down the Golden Gate Bridge, wearing both signs that say “Hear Our Voice” and the color purple, in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017. “We have to work harder than ever,” said Defendi. (Photo: Lauren Hanussak/Xpress)
Thousands of protesters hold hands and wear purple to show solidarity and unity during Donald Trump’s presidency, according to Bridge Together Golden Gate volunteers, at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017. (Photo: Lauren Hannusak/Xpress)
Two protesters hold hands and wear purple to show solidarity and unity during Donald Trump’s presidency, according to Bridge Together Golden Gate volunteers, at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017. (Photo: Lauren Hannusak/Xpress)
Conor Farese promotes peace and unity at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017. (Photo: Lauren Hannusak/Xpress)
Protesters hold hands in solidarity on Golden Gate Bridge. Jan. 20, 2017. (Photo: Lauren Hanussack/Xpress)
