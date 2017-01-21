“Resist Trump” protesters march at Justin Herman Plaza

A youth holds a sign that reads "No Room 4 HATE in the Bay Area #notmypresident!" as he and other protestors block the Donald Trump-owned 555 California Street building plaza during the Bay Area Resist Trump Morning March and Rally in San Francisco on Friday, January 20, 2017. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/ Xpress)
Over 400 protesters joined the “Resist Trump” march from Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco on Friday.
The crowd stops at 1 Sansome St. and shuts down the block for about 20 minutes during the “Resist Trump” protest in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017 (Kin Lee/Xpress).
The protesters hold up a giant banner, which is more than 30 feet long, on 100 block of Steuart St. during the “Resist Trump” protest in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017. According to Capt. David Lazar from Central Station, approximately 400 to 500 people were participating in the protest at Justin Herman Plaza, and more were expected to join them along the march ending at 555 California St. (Kin Lee/Xpress).
Matthew Carrasco screams “no Trump, no wall” and marches to 555 California St. with other protesters during the “Resist Trump” protest in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017 (Kin Lee/Xpress).
Jason Garelick (left) and Matthew Carrasco (right) march to 555 California St. from Justin Herman Plaza with other protesters during the “Resist Trump” protest in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017 (Kin Lee/Xpress).
The crowd reacts to a speaker during the “Resist Trump” protest at Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017 (Kin Lee/Xpress).
Protesters raise their fists during a rally on California Street between Kearny and Montgomery streets during the Bay Area Resist Trump Morning March and Rally in San Francisco on Friday, January 20, 2017. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/ Xpress)
Protesters chant in front of the US Immigration Customs Enforcement Building during the Bay Area Resist Trump Morning March and Rally in San Francisco on Friday, January 20, 2017. ( Aaron Levy-Wolins/ Xpress)
Benjamin Marx, 26, from Oakland, Calif. and originally from Brooklyn, New York, holds up a banner reading “#JewishResistance” while blocking the entrance to Wells Fargo during the Bay Area Resist Trump Morning March and Rally in San Francisco on Friday, January 20, 2017 ( Aaron Levy-Wolins/ Xpress).
Jewish activists link arms through plastic tubing as they sit and block California Street during the Bay Area Resist Trump Morning March and Rally in San Francisco on Friday, January 20, 2017 (Aaron Levy-Wolins/ Xpress).
A protester burns sage during the Bay Area Resist Trump Morning March and Rally in San Francisco on Friday, January 20, 2017 ( Aaron Levy-Wolins).
A protester takes a “Resist Trump” sticker during the Bay Area Resist Trump Morning March and Rally in San Francisco on Friday, January 20, 2017 (Aaron Levy-Wolins).
Protesters bounce a ball on one of their banners during the Bay Area Resist Trump Morning March and Rally in San Francisco on Friday, January 20, 2017 (Aaron Levy-Wolins).
