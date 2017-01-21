“Resist Trump” protesters march at Justin Herman Plaza

The crowd stops at 1 Sansome St. and shuts down the block for about 20 minutes during the “Resist Trump” protest in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017 (Kin Lee/Xpress).

The protesters hold up a giant banner, which is more than 30 feet long, on 100 block of Steuart St. during the “Resist Trump” protest in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, January 20, 2017. According to Capt. David Lazar from Central Station, approximately 400 to 500 people were participating in the protest at Justin Herman Plaza, and more were expected to join them along the march ending at 555 California St. (Kin Lee/Xpress).