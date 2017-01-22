Marchers hold up signs during the beginning of the Women's March in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 (Mason Rockfellow/ Xpress).
Posted By: Lauren Hanussak, Mason Rockfellow and Ian Sumner
January 22, 2017
Thousands of protesters participated in the Women’s March across the Bay Area on Saturday, January 21, 2017.
Marchers hold up signs during the beginning of the Women’s March in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 (Mason Rockfellow/ Xpress).
Protesters hold up signs and chant at the Women’s March on Washington: San Francisco at the UN Plaza in San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Tens of thousands of people attended to march together in unity (Lauren Hanussak/ Xpress).
Tré Grisby (right) holds up a sign at the Women’s March on Washington: San Francisco at the UN Plaza in San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday, January 21, 2017 (Lauren Hanussak/ Xpress).
An estimated 5,000 people march down Civic Drive in Walnut Creek, Calif. for the Women’s March on January 21, 2017 (Ian Sumner/ Xpress).
Marchers gathered in the street for the Women’s March after crowding the sidewalk in Walnut Creek, Calif. on January 21, 2017 (Ian Sumner/ Xpress).
Marchers continue down Broadway toward the end of the Women’s March in downtown Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 (Mason Rockfellow/ Xpress).
Canadian citizens and Millbrae residents, Jamie Haddon, 38, and his daughter Aubrey Haddon, 7, hold up signs while marching during the Women’s March in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, January 21, 2017 (Mason Rockfellow/ Xpress).
Kit, who denied revealing her full name, points to her uterus at an anti-abortion demonstration in Downtown San Francisco, Calif., on Saturday, January 21, 2017, the same day as the Women’s March on Washington: San Francisco. She shouts “this is MY uterus!” (Lauren Hanussak/ Xpress).
Be the first to comment on "Thousands gather for Women’s March across the Bay Area"