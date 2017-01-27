San Francisco carries on protests against North Dakota Pipeline

"Wounded Knee," of both the Me-Wuk tribe and member of Idle No More SF Bay, protests the advancement of the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipeline at the Federal Building in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Idle No More SF Bay offers refinery healing walks for the public to join Native American sisters and brothers in prayer and deeper connection to the community. (Sarahbeth Maney/Xpress)
Suzy Hall from Martinez grips a candle in stand of solidarity at a protest against the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipeline advancement held by Indigenous group Idle No More SF Bay, in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Idle No More SF Bay offers refinery healing walks for the public to join Native American sisters and brothers in prayer and deeper connection to the community. (Sarahbeth Maney/Xpress)
People raise signs in protest against the advancement of the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipeline, at the Federal Building in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 26, 2017. (Sarahbeth Maney/Xpress)
Kim Torres, of the Yaqui Nation Tribe and member of Idle No More SF Bay, protests against the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipeline advancement at the Federal Building in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Idle No More SF Bay offers refinery healing walks for the public to join Native American sisters and brothers in prayer and deeper connection to the community. (Sarahbeth Maney/Xpress)
“Wounded Knee,” of both the Me-Wuk tribe and member of Idle No More SF Bay, protests the advancement of the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipeline at the Federal Building in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Idle No More SF Bay offers refinery healing walks for the public to join Native American sisters and brothers in prayer and deeper connection to the community. (Sarahbeth Maney/Xpress)
“Wounded Knee,” of both the Me-Wuk tribe and member of Idle No More SF Bay, protests the advancement of the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipeline at the Federal Building in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 26, 2017. Idle No More SF Bay offers refinery healing walks for the public to join Native American sisters and brothers in prayer and deeper connection to the community. (Sarahbeth Maney/Xpress)
Sara Burant, 54, from Castro Valley, Calif., holds a candle to both “feel connected to all the other candles” and demonstrate support from the community at the ‘We Resist! No KXL No DAPL’ protest at the Federal Building in San Francisco, Calif., on Thursday, January 26, 2017. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Xpress)
Be the first to comment on "San Francisco carries on protests against North Dakota Pipeline"