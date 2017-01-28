Clery Safety Alert issued for indecent exposure on campus

SF State Vice President of Student Affairs Luoluo Hong sent a Clery Safety Alert email to students notifying them of a suspect seen publicly masturbating on the second floor of the Humanities Building Friday night.

The student said he was studying when he noticed a man wearing no pants standing in the doorway. The suspect proceeded to masturbate, and then ran away after the student said he was going to call the police, according to the email.

The student who reported the incident described the suspect as a black male, between the ages of 24 and 28, with short dreadlocks, 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothes.

University Police said they have done a thorough search of the campus, but did not find the suspect who was last seen somewhere between the Humanities Building and Creative Arts Building.

If anyone has information of the incident or the suspect, they can contact the SF State University Police Department at (415) 338-2222 or the anonymous tip line at (415) 338-3030.