Day 9 in Trumpland

Another three executive orders were signed by the president today, all of which are important in some way.

But Saturday’s biggest story centered around the sudden and chaotic implementation of Trump’s refugee ban. Among the 109 people detained at airports across the country were several legal residents and green card holders. Protests sprung up at major airports in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Portland and Denver and lawsuits were filed. By the end of the day, it was announced that a federal judge issued a temporary stay on Trump’s ban and bought some time on deportations.

Lobbying ban:

The first order the new president signed Saturday expanded on an existing ban to prevent former administration staff from working as lobbyists. The new order increases the ban to a five-year period.

ISIS:

Trump directed Secretary of Defense James Mattis to provide a preliminary report within 30 days that details the best path to defeating ISIS. That’s a large order to fill, even for a seasoned former general.

National Security Council:

The National Security Council will undergo a major reorganization due to another action taken by the president Saturday. Shakeup in leadership began with his appointment of former Breitbart buddy Steve Bannon to the NSC.

Trump quote of the day:

“You see it at the airports, you see it all over. It’s working out very nicely.”