SF State helps students register for CSU Student Research Competition

Creative juices were flowing as potential competitors for the CSU Student Research Competition began the application process last Wednesday. A small group of Liberal Arts professors hosted the workshop to help students apply and inform them on the competition that will showcase their scholarly research and creative work.

English professor Jennifer Arin and College of Liberal and Creative Arts Associate Dean of Student and Curricular Services, Susan B. Shimanoff, facilitated the event and helped guide students.

The workshop covered the competition rules one-by-one and answered any questions students had.

“My goal is to encourage students to submit their work, which is due a week from today,” Shimanoff said.

The associate dean explained that the competition is open to both undergraduate and graduate students, but that undergraduate involvement has been low.

“I’m hoping (for) more participation in both groups,” Shimanoff said.

The workshop also covered the two-part application process that requires completion of registration and a five-page summary that explains the student’s project.

According to Shimanoff, this is SF State’s first time developing a workshop specifically designed to help students with the application process. The gathering also provides an opportunity to share tips for success in the CSU-wide competition.

Britney Stewart, Associate Director of Continuing Student Services and Events in Graduate Studies, has been coordinating all SF state entries for the competition in the past four years.

“During that time I have received over 150 entries, sent 40 students to CSU level of the competition to share their research and creative works,” Steward said in an email. “Our students have brought back seven first-place and five second-place awards for SF State. We are known to perform incredibly well through the CSU.”

This year, the 31st Annual CSU Student Research Competition will be held at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo on April 28 and 29, but SF State will hold a preliminary competition on campus Feb. 20 through Feb. 24. From the SF State competition, 10 winning students will be sent to the CSU competition in April.

Shimanoff also mentioned the few competition categories that many students are not aware of, due to the competition’s title.

“There are 10 areas where students can submit their work, but within the College of Liberal & Creative Arts there are three areas most submit in,” Shimanoff said. “Because of the short title of the competition ‘Student Research Competition’, some of the creative art students don’t realize there is a separate category for creative arts.”

Last year’s competition was held at California State University Bakersfield in April, according to CSU Bakersfield website, and the winner was SF State engineering major, Alexander Yore, according to SF State Division of Graduate Studies website.

Roberto Berrocal, industrial design major, plans to submit a research paper focused on ways to create a positive impact in the world through consumer product usage and purchasing decisions. He learned about the competition from an email and through his professor, who encouraged him to enter his work.

“When I first sent it to (my professor), she told me it’s really good stuff and told me I should keep going,” Berrocal said.

The deadline to apply for the CSU Student Research Competition is this Wednesday, Feb. 8.