SF State Gets the Blues

Listen carefully and you might hear wailing guitars and soulful harmonicas yearning deep down in an unlikely, hidden pocket of campus. The blues is alive and well at San Francisco State University. Theater and dance department shop supervisor Greg Dunham, and facilities specialist Jonny Pogorelskin invite students, faculty, friends, family, and anyone with an interest in playing the blues to join them in the “prop-shop” in the Creative Arts Building every other Wednesday night (after hours) for an open jam session. All blues musicians are welcome to bring their instruments and get down.

