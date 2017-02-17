Gator women find their groove

SF State women’s basketball defeated California State University, Dominguez Hills 73-68 at The Swamp tonight, giving the Gators their first win since their recent 17-game losing streak.

The Gators had the Toros by the horns for a majority of the game, holding the lead for a majority of the first half of the game.

Senior center, Donae Moguel, owned the paint with 20 points and 15 rebounds. The Toros defense could not slow Moguel down, until they began to double-team her in the second quarter.

“She owns the paint,” head coach Dennis Cox said. “She rebounds for us and finishes around the basket and we did a good job of finding her tonight.”

Other contributors to the Gators win tonight were juniors Jasmine Black and Erika Nilsen, who both ended the night with season high points, Black with 22 and Nilsen with 15.

“Our team helped us out a lot,” Black said. “Our team’s support inspired us to keep going.”

Nilsen said that her team saw Black and herself had a hot-hand and they kept finding them, so they delivered and tried not let the team down.

The Gators were calm and composed throughout the game, moving the ball fast and accurately and giving their key players chances to settle into open spaces to finish plays. The Gators defensively overpowered the Toros, holding them at a 20-point deficit.

“We were patient and it was just our time to win,” Black. “It was all team-work.”

The beginning of the fourth quarter found the Gators with a solid lead over the Toros, but the Toros tried one last time to rally, unsuccessfully.

Cox admitted to taking out the starters a little early, but said he was proud the team played throughout the game and felt they deserved this win.

The Gators will go for a final win of the season Saturday night, Senior Night, when they host California State University, Los Angeles 5:30 p.m. at The Swamp.