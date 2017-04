SF State student Mark Garcia, also known as DJ Sparky, speaks on his passion for music and his busy school life. The 21-year-old pre-nursing major started his DJ life back in high school with a group of friends as a hobby. He shares his first experience as a DJ in a school event and has been mixing hip-hop and R&B music ever since.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

LinkedIn