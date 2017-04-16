Redemption shot throws Gators off their game

SF State women’s softball faced the California State University, Monterey Bay Otters in their first two games of ar four game series Friday, April 14 at SF State.

Gators pitcher Megan Clark looked different on the mound after several dominant pitching starts giving up one run and two hits in the first inning to the Otters.

Clark said the team came out a little “on their heels.”

“We’ll learn from it and it’s kind of hard, but we can only control what we can control out there on the field,” Clark said.

SF State’s redshirt sophomore outfielder Alexis Mattos led off the first inning with a double but was the only extra base hit the Gators could muster, finishing the game with four hits overall.

“We made a great adjustment in the second game but one swing is the difference,” said head coach Lisa McKinney. “It was a good day overall I think,”.

Clark struck out only one hitter and struggled with command all afternoon.

A third-inning bunt looked to be out but was called safe by the umpire allowing Otter’s senior infielder Madison Casto to score first in a string of a four-run onslaught for the Otters. Midway through the game, the Gators found themselves down 0-5.

Defense faltered as bunts turned into hits and three more runs were tagged in the fourth inning as Clark was left to dominate by herself.

The Gators ultimately lost to the Otters 0-8, giving up 14 hits and committing two errors.

In game two the Gators tried to bounce back but were unsuccessful, losing to Monterey 3-5.

The fourth inning proved vital for the Gators as an error by Otter infielder Julia Garcia tied the game 2-2.

With bases loaded Otters pitcher Rosalia Keirns walked Kasie Trezona to give the Gators a short-lived lead of 3-2.

The Otters came back in the fifth inning to smack a three-run shot that led to a deciding win for Monterey Bay.

“We came out flat and just handed it to them the first time,” Mattos said. “Hopefully we’ll bounce back Saturday.”

Senior Gator pitcher, Aryn Guzman (22) hits the first pitch of game against the Monterey Bay Otters at SF State on Friday April.14, 2017 (Kyler Knox/Xpress) Senior Gator, Gabby Reta (11) slides her way to second base as she beats out Junior Otter, Jayme Stark at SF State on Friday April.14, 2017 (Kyler Knox/Xpress) Catcher Celeste Adriano of the San Francisco State University Gators covers home plate during the game against California State University Monterey Bay on Apr. 14, 2017. The Gators lost the game held at San Francisco State, 0-8.