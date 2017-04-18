Battle of the bands at SF State

Associated Students of San Francisco State University hosted the battle of the bands in The Depot Tuesday, April 11 as the second event of the 7th annual Rhythms Fusic Festival.

Funky soul and hip-hop band Brother Gipson and the Mantra set The Depot on fire with their heavy backbeat to win the grand prize of $500 and an opening spot for Vince Staples on Thursday, April 13.

Hip-hop artist and jazz saxophonist Rocky G took second place in the contest with his inspired lyrical flow, and the reggae infused sound and high-energey set from Alpha Pride secured a 3rd place victory for the Bay Area group.

For more information about Associated Students and a full calendar of events please visit their website at http://asi.sfsu.edu.