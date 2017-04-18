Gatorcast Episode 1 (MLB Players Under 30)

Major League Baseball’s 2017 regular season is just over two weeks old, and with it, the Golden Gate Xpress launches a new project, GatorCast, a podcast about sports both on campus and off. In this first episode, Xpress reporters Eli Walsh and Renee Smith talk about the best active MLB players under 30 years old at each position. Walsh and Smith each picked one player at each position and discussed their choices.

Audio intro and outro: Jahzzar – Take me Higher

Recorded on April 5.