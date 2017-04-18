SFSU Breakers break it down at UCBL 2017

SFSU Breakers faced off against its first major break dancing competition in the 11th annual Unified Collegiate Breaking League at Danzhaus Dance Center in San Francisco on March 25, 2017. The competition gave a taste for students, artist and local Bboys an opportunity to rekindle some flare with rival teams and connect with some local legends within the breaking community such as Quang Bang, NayTron, and Nasty Ray. Fourteen colleges in total competed against one another for a chance to win scholarships and the 2017 title. Garrick Wong and Ian Sumner give Xpress viewers the opportunity to see the competition up close.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

LinkedIn



