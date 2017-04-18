The Fake News Watch: Fearmongering (Ep.10)

April 18, 2017

With alternative facts and fake news on the rise, The Fake News Watch is where we check the facts, call out the bullshit, and learn to identify the difference. In a deeply divided political world, we all have a responsibility to seek the truth and share it.

References and Additional Reading:

“Fear-Based Appeals Effective at Changing Attitudes, Behaviors After All,” APA

http://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2015/10/fear-based-appeals.aspx

“The World is Not Falling Apart” by Steven Pinker and Andrew Mack, Slate

http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/foreigners/2014/12/the_world_is_not_falling_apart_the_trend_lines_reveal_an_increasingly_peaceful.html

Is War Over? — A Paradox Explained

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NbuUW9i-mHs

-The cast and crew of The Fake News Watch

From left to right: Garrick Wong, Kaylee Fagan, Michelle Nunez, Ian Sumner

