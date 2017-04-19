BECA graduate named president of Paramount Pictures Worldwide Television Licensing

Paramount Pictures recently named an SF State alumnus their new president of Worldwide Television Licensing.

Dan Cohen, SF State broadcast and electronic communication arts graduate, will be leading Paramount’s television licensing teams and looking after the distribution of Paramount films, TV shows and other platforms where their content is shared, according to Variety.

According to a headline on SF State’s College of Liberal & Creative Arts website, Cohen formerly worked at the Disney/ABC Television Group as an executive vice president of pay television and digital, which managed the distribution of television programs and productions owned by Disney/ABC to businesses around the world.

“I think this is amazing and this gives me the confidence of majoring in a program that we will have our voices be heard globally from being a graduate in the BECA department,” said third-year BECA major, Irving Ramos.

According to Associate Professor Miriam Smith, Cohen has supported BECA students at SF State for years. He participates in an annual week-long seminar, created by Smith, held in Los Angeles every March as a way to connect students to the industry.

“It’s like one of the most amazing things that’s ever happened on campus,” said Smith. “Dan Cohen was instrumental in getting that program off the ground because he hosted the very first group of students in 2004.”

Cohen received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon and his master’s degree in radio and television at SF State. He went on to work with several different television companies and services prior to his recent role with Paramount.

“He was very engaged with the University,” Smith said regarding Cohen. “He is still engaged with helping students; he’s been very helpful. He is a great role model.

BECA major Hannah Pack sees Cohen as an inspiration for her future career. She explained that she chose the major because it allows her to explore every aspect of broadcasting and electronic media while gaining the experience of creating small productions.

“Knowing that someone who graduated from the BECA department that has been so successful is very inspiring to me,” Pack said. “This shows me that if I work hard and take advantage of the great opportunities BECA offers, I too can be successful post-graduation!”