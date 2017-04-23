SF State students showcase their fashion at Coachella 2017

Multimedia project by: Shahni Ben-Haim, Maddy Neale, and Mitchell Walther

Coachella, the one time of year where people from all over the world flock to the California desert to see their favorite musicians perform under the blistering sun. Fashion has always been a big part of the festival and this year was no exception with glitter, flower crowns and braids everywhere you looked. Many students made the journey from SF State to Indio, California for Weekend One hoping to spot a celebrity while jamming they jammed out to big name acts such as, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead, just to name a few. Hear and see what SF State students thought about this year’s Weekend One experience below, and learn how they prepared their best fashion looks for the biggest music festival of the year.