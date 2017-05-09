Inglima steps up as new head coach of Gators men’s basketball

Assistant coach Vince Inglima was named interim head coach of the SF State men’s basketball team after Paul Trevor, head coach of seven years, announced his departure to Stanislaus State April 26.

Inglima was hired as Trevor’s lead assistant coach in 2013. During his time as Trevor’s right-hand man, Inglima has experienced the growth of the Gators, including their best season in more than two decades in 2017. With his experience of the game and connection to the players, many associated with the Gators’ basketball program believe he’s the perfect replacement for Trevor.

“Coach Inglima is the best coach I’ve ever had,” senior guard Coley Apsay said. “His knowledge of the game transcends all positions on the court.”

Inglima’s journey to coaching at SF State began in his undergraduate years playing for Sonoma State University after he transferred from Cabrillo College in 2004. In 2005 Inglima made his mark on the CCAA, averaging 16 points per game as he lead the Sonoma State Seawolves to their first ever CCAA title. He earned several honors such as All CCAA First Team, CCAA Male Athlete of the Year and Division II Bulletin All-American before continuing his basketball career professionally in Australia for several years.

Inglima’s success as a player as well as an assistant coach makes him qualified to step in where Trevor left off and continue his legacy.

“One of the things I learned from Trev (coach Trevor) is the importance of creating relationships with your players,” Inglima said. “He was a master motivator.”

Inglima said there won’t be any sweeping changes when his tenure begins. He likes the culture that Trevor built and will look to his returning senior class led by talented guard Warren Jackson to help transition into the new era of Gator basketball.

“We are going to go as far as the seniors take us,” Inglima said. “We have a strong returning class and I know they will set great examples with their play and leadership.”

“I think he’s the best man for the job,” Jackson said. “He’s smart, organized and just an all around winner. He’s a real player’s coach.”

The Gators were one game away from earning the CCAA championship title this season. Despite the departure of the mastermind behind the Gators’ success, Inglima said the goal remains the same.

“We’ve been pursuing the CCAA title for the past four years and we’ve gotten progressively closer,” Inglima said. “We haven’t hung a banner in the gym in 22 years. My main goal is to change that.”