Freshman finishes first year with Chicago performance

As he swung his hips around, dressed in a dazzling, sparkling outfit, drama major Nick Christman sent the audience spiraling into laughter.

The 19-year-old freshman performed the role of the court clerk in SF State’s production of “Chicago,” holding a Bible aloft as a fellow actor – playing a witness – placed his hand on the Book.

“Blah blah blah, blah blah blah, blah blah,” Christman mused, mimicking the typical court clerk truth-telling speech.“Chicago” focuses on the fast lives of people in the 1920s; the explosive with acting and singing focuses onsex and murder is supported by a creative team including set designer Heather Kenyon, costume designer Jackquelin Pedota and lighting designer Ray Oppenheimer.

The musical was performed at SF State May 4 to 14.

“It was the first professional production I’ve been in excluding high school and it was just amazing,” said Christman.

The young actor said that he started appearing in theatre in his sophomore year in high school and estimates that he has performed in over 20 productions since he started.

“Ever since I had a love for it, “Christman said. “I never stopped,” he said.

Christman said he was drawn to theater because he liked “being somebody else without being judged.”

Christman’s family came from Los Angeles to watch him perform on Saturday.

Christman said that although his family showed up to support him in high school, Chicago was his first chance to show his family his commitment to theater.

Christman plans to continue to audition for shows every semester – or at least for every spring musical.

“Next semester, the School of Theatre and Dance, they’re doing a production of Hair and I’m thinking of auditioning for that,” Christman said. Christman said he aims to be a professional actor in the future.

“It’s one thing I know I’m good at and I can do for the rest of my life.”

Matthea Nava (right), 19, a freshman costume design major from Los Angeles, an actor who plays the judge and takes part of the ensemble in the play Chicago puts contour on the cheek of Nick Christman (left), 19, a freshman drama major from San Francisco, who plays the court clerk and takes part of the ensemble in Chicago before the show on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The play was performed May 4-14. Nick Christman, 19, assists Shelbie Payne, 18, with math concepts at the J. Paul Leonard Library at SF State on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Xpress) Matthea Nava (left), 19, puts contour on the cheek of Nick Christman (right), 19. Christman is a freshman drama major from San Francisco, who plays the role of a court clerk and in the play “Chicago,” on Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Xpress) Nick Christman, 19, a freshman drama major from San Francisco, who plays the court clerk and takes part of the ensemble in the play Chicago performs as a reporter in the ensemble during the show on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The play was performed May 4-14. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Xpress) Nick Christman, 19, a freshman drama major from San Francisco, who plays the court clerk and takes part of the ensemble in the play Chicago throws his hands up as a reporter in the ensemble during the show on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The play was performed May 4-14. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Xpress) Nick Christman (second from right), 19, a freshman drama major from San Francisco, who plays the court clerk and takes part of the ensemble in the play Chicago bows at the end of the show on Thursday, May 11, 2017. The play was performed May 4-14. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Xpress) Christina Dogan-Bonam, a social worker for veterans from Los Angeles, hugs her son Nick Christman, 19, a freshman drama major from San Francisco, who plays the court clerk and takes part of the ensemble in the play Chicago after the show on Saturday, May 13, 2017. The play was performed May 4-14. (Aaron Levy-Wolins/Xpress)