Future campus life: predictions from the graduates of 2017

With the new Mashouf Wellness Center nearing completion and proposed construction plans ahead, future graduates reflect on their time at SF State while predicting how campus life may differ for future students.

Student life is anticipated to shift if the new construction projects presented to the CSU Board of Trustees are approved. Specifically, there are plans for a new Creative Arts Building and more student housing.

James Reichert, a graduating BECA major, believes that student life will change with the new amenities.

“SF State is definitely moving towards a residential campus rather than a commuter campus,” Reichert said. “Underclassmen will probably be more involved with campus life as well.”

The graduates of 2017 will miss the opening of the Mashouf Wellness Center. The class includes Charles B. Volk, who anticipates healthier lifestyle choices because of the center, but is also wary about the center not providing everything that was promised.

“I believe health and fitness will certainly be upgraded on campus given our new gym unless it falls short like many of the resources on our campus,” said Volk.

Gabe Smallson, who will be a first-year BECA major in the fall, is excited for the wellness center because he has heard the first year of college is usually the toughest to stay healthy in.

“I think now, having this resource, it’s going to be great to be healthy and live healthy on campus,” said Smallson.

While considering the new plans for SF State, Reichert also reflected on his time here and urged new students to take time in choosing a major.

“I didn’t declare my major or my minor until my third year of school, so I had plenty of time finishing all my classes within the four-year time period,” said Reichert. “Don’t worry if you are undeclared or have not entered a specific field of study. However, if you have any interest in something, run with it.”

Volk also suggested improvements such as ASI involvement, a better platform for students to find jobs on campus and for the administration to work for all students in regards to boosting morale.

“I certainly hope our campus life changes,” said Volk.

Annie Gonzalez, a business in hospitality and tourism management graduate, said future improvements to campus will enhance student relationships, but noted developments may increase rent for on-campus housing.

“The new changes will bring more people together, and better create new friendships and networks,” said Gonzalez. “Although what I’m concerned about is the cost of living here.”

Although Volk is skeptical of campus improvements, he has credited SF State with teaching him a major lesson in taking mistakes and turning them into advantages.

“I learned this through many of the projects I spearheaded, realizing that the only way to progress was to not get hung up on the hiccups,” said the cinema major.

Smallson, who will reside in the Towers at Centennial Square next semester, said campus life will be more exciting if more students lived on campus because it would be easier for students to attend on-campus activities.

“If there’s something I don’t know if I want to go to or not on campus, living on campus it’s like a 5-minute walk away, whereas if I’m like a schlep I wouldn’t want to do that,” said Smallson.

President Leslie Wong said in an interview with Xpress staff in February that administration is working to keep housing rates affordable.

With that, Gonzalez also offered lower classmen and incoming students some advice in tackling their college years.

“Accept and love,” said Gonzalez. “Students, faculty, staff, etc, come from different backgrounds, yet we are very similar. The diversity of this school has made my college experience wonderful because of all the people I met and those memories will last forever.”