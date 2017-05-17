The Masters of Fine Art 2017

After working vigorously hard on not just creating art pieces, but creating a thesis through their metamorphosing art pieces, for the past three years, SF State’s 2017 Masters of Fine Art opened their final art exhibit in the Fine Arts Gallery. The opening reception held a bittersweet beginning of the end for each master, who will miss their colleagues and professors, but are thrilled to begin their new journey in art. Mark Johnson, head curator and art professor, said he enjoys watching the entire art department’s growth, but to him this exhibit is always a special one.

“I’ve seen then develop and grow from their first semester,” Johnson said. “I’m really proud to see it all come together.”

Sharon Bliss, also curator of the gallery, said watching the master’s growth throughout the years was an incredible experience.

“They’re amazing artists, and to watch that growth and change in their practice is an incredible gift to us,” said Biss. “And now this launches them as professionals.”