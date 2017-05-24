Finals disrupted following bomb threat

** Ian Williams contributed to this article.

The HSS building was shut down earlier today due to police activity in the wake of a bomb threat, according to Mary Kenny, director of news and new media.

Kenny said in an email that the University had received a bomb threat and the HSS building had been evacuated.

“We take this threat very seriously and the safety of the University community and surrounding community is our top concern,” Kenny said in a statement.

Soon after, Kenny confirmed that the San Francisco Police Department’s K-9 units had completed their sweep of the building and the results were negative.

“Based on this finding, as well as the visual sweep conducted by SF State University Police Department of all core buildings, and in consultation with SFPD, both are calling this incident to a close,” Kenny said in an email.

Students gathered outside the building to wait for more instructions after faculty and staff told them to leave the building.

“Campus police came immediately and told us to evacuate the building,” said Alex Weiglin, web and digital media specialist at the College of Health and Social Sciences.

Today is the last day of finals week and students were unsure whether they were going to be able to take their last final.

“I’m just waiting right now; I don’t really know,” said Chakrit Suktaweekul, an exchange student from the Netherlands waiting to take his international relations final. “I need to take this exam because if not I will fail this subject.”

Brixton Pizzuti, a second-year student, said students who prepared for their final just wanted “to take it and get out of (there)”.

John Elia, associate dean of the College of Health and Social Sciences, had not yet started on the logistics of accommodating the students who were unable to take their final exam at the time of the evacuation. He wanted to ensure their safety first, according to Weiglin.

“I heard he’s just trying to get everyone out and make sure everybody is safe before he even thinks of that,” Weiglin said.