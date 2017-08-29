Student voices heard through radio and music

KSFS, a student-run radio station, has a new general manager who hopes to inspire student involvement and create a community of artists working toward their passions.

Mae Powell, 21, says she feels like she’s in her natural habitat when she sits in the radio room filled with vinyl records and colorful graffiti. Powell will be having her own radio show, called “Maeday,” this semester. She plans to invite musicians and fellow BECA majors to perform and come to listen.

“I want like femme bands,” Powell said. “I’m just trying to steer away from white dudes because they already have enough of a platform.”

Powell wants to inspire other students to chase their dreams in radio. To her, the radio room is a blank canvas for any project they can think of. She said BECA majors have all the equipment and tools to succeed and be creative. Her vision is to get more student involvement within the creative arts department, as well as creating a community within the BECA department.

“I like the environment of people like hanging out in this room, just hanging out and listening to other people’s shows,” said Powell.

BECA major and new Program Director, Donté Buchanan, says he is ready to collaborate with Powell and get projects started.

“I feel like we can make it happen…we match well together,” said Buchanan.

Powell, who is passionate about music, taught herself how to play the guitar and chose BECA as her major because she wanted to learn about audio production.

She wants to collaborate with The Depot, the venue in the lower level of the Cesar Chavez Student Center, to develop stronger ties on campus by networking with other students and musicians. In addition to on-campus networking, Powell plans to have live broadcasts and events around the whole city.

She is also going to work closely with Jeff Jacoby, the associate professor of audio and radio for the BECA department.Working closely with him would prepare her for her dream job at National Public Radio, says Powell.

“The radio experience teaches leadership, ownership, passion, writing, performing, speaking, producing, directing, and more. It builds self-confidence and audience awareness,” said Jacoby.

Powell will be getting her schedule for “Maeday” soon, but in the meantime, she will be training intro students in the radio production class. She wants to show people how fun it can be to work in radio.

“What you put in is what you get out,” Powell said. “You can use the radio room in ways that people don’t realize.”