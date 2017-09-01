Heat wave causes California electricity managers to expect largest power demand in history

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning in the San Francisco Bay Area this Labor Day weekend. Daytime temperatures are expected to reach up to 99 degrees Fahrenheit in San Francisco today according to the NWS

The warning applies to cities from the Santa Cruz mountains to the Northern Salinas Valley from 11 a.m. on Friday until 9 p.m. on Monday.

“There is a high risk of heat related illness, especially for sensitive groups: elderly, children, sick people as well as pets and livestock. This heat will also be dangerous to anyone without proper hydration or adequate cooling,” the National Weather Service warning stated.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), the non-profit organization that manages the flow of electricity throughout the state, issued a “flex alert” on Friday advising San Francisco to turn off lights and conserve energy in any way possible.

“We expect the largest power demand in California history and this could affect power production statewide,” said Jason Deang, Senior Customer Service Coordinator at SF State, in an email to faculty members.

The ISO also restricted maintenance operations for electricity companies in Northern California due to a possible threat to safely and reliably operate the grid.

When asked about their plans for the warm weekend, SF State students Alexis Gallardo and Gustavo Gonzalez said they are just trying to stay cool.

“I’m going to try to stay somewhere where it’s AC ventilated, which might be pretty hard to find over here,” Gonzalez said.

“I’m trying to avoid traffic and like, the beach even though you are tempted to go. There is no way because everyone is going, and it’s Labor Day weekend,” Gallardo added.