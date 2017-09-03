President Trump to end DACA program

President Trump has decided to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, with a six-month delay, Politico reported.

The Obama-era program grants work permits to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. when they were minors and protects them from deportation.

After months of deliberation on whether to gut the program, Trump is slated to announce his decision to end DACA on Tuesday, according to Politico.

According to Politico, the six-month delay gives Congress a window to act on the president’s decision. Politico also reported that Trump’s decision comes after several discussions with Attorney General Jeff Session, where he told the president that Congress, not the executive branch, should make immigration laws.

Although many are wary about the emotional turbulence Trump’s decision will cause, others — including Florida Sen. Marco Rubio — said that Congress needs to pass a law to protect the often called “Dreamers,” Politico reported.

The decision took Twitter by storm, with politicians like California senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein condemning Trump’s decision.

“There is nothing crueler than deporting kids who grew up in America back to a country they don’t even know. #DefendDACA,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

“#DACA recipients have done everything that the federal government has asked of them. They don’t deserve to live in fear. #HereToStay,” Feinstein also wrote on Twitter. “#Dreamers are Americans in every way that matters. They are our future. #SaveDACA.”

It is not clear what will happen to Dreamers if DACA is ended.