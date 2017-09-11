Lady Gators extend their winning streak

In a hot Monday afternoon San Francisco State’s women’s soccer team managed to beat the University of Bridgeport Purple Knights 3-0, improving their record to 3-1.

Fifteen minutes into the first half, the Gators struck first, with senior Vanessa Penuna crossing the ball into the goalkeeper’s box, for senior Laura Shea to head it in the corner, where spiders make their nest, to go up 1-0.

“We have been playing together for so long,” said Shea. “It’s just chemistry; today’s goal is our third goal.”

After Monday’s match Shea is now averaging a goal per game, as well as Penuna, averaging an assist per game.

Penuna wasn’t done after the first goal. She dominated the right side of the field all game and once again sent in a majestic cross, where freshman Samantha Craig kissed the ball with her head into the net, to extend the Gators lead by two.

“They know that my crosses are pretty accurate,” said Penuna. “If they’re on the right spot I’m going to find them regardless.”

Coming towards the end of the match, freshman Madison Alloway ran with the ball like she stole a loaf of bread through the right side of Bridgeport’s goalkeeper box, striking the ball inside the top right corner to give the Gators a 3-0 win.

“There is a lot of positives and we had a lot of really nice goals today,” head coach Tracy Hamm said. “We had a lot of players get a lot of minutes, which is good.”

Hamm continued to speak on some of the gamesmanship the team would like to improve on.

“We have to be a little bit smarter out of the back,” Hamm said. “We also had a couple defensive breakdowns that ended up in fouls that could have given our opponents good scoring chances.”

Cox stadium turned into a swamp where the Purple Knights had no answer for the dominance brought by the Gators. SF State ended the game with 12 shots and six shots on goal, doubling Bridgeport’s shot count.

“Our team effort was amazing today,” said Penuna. “As soon as we stepped on the pitch it was just fire.”

The Gators are on a winning streak, taking three straight games and looking to make it four, this Wednesday, when SF State hosts Academy of Art at 1 p.m.