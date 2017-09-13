SF State soccer dominates Academy of Arts University

On a foggy September Wednesday, SF State’s women’s soccer team capitalized on second chances.The Knights traveled across the city to meet the Gators at a very wet and muddy Cox Stadium. The drizzle did not help either team at all, and who ever could adjust best to it had an upper hand – and the Gators did.

“We knew the field might be an issue with a big damp,” head coach Tracy Hamm said. “This being our first game that we played in cold weather.”

The Gators came out in the first half, greedy with the ball, moving it fast and keeping the Knights chasing on their half of the field. With the Gators physicality and accuracy, the Knights had no answer for it but to defend the goal as best as they could.

When the 17-minute mark came, freshman Ana Williams took a hard shot at the goal, but Urban Knight’s goalkeeper was there to block the ball and on the rebound senior Bianca Lowe was there to put in the net, making it her second goal of the season.

Not too long after, the Gators came back to knock on the door.

Junior Gator Ally King took a powerful shot, rebounding it off the goalkeeper’s hand for freshman Tami Kwong to come in and finish what King started to put the Gators 2-0, in the 21st minute.

“I adjusted really well to the mud,” said Kwong. “As a team we adjusted well and were able to get another shutout, which makes me very happy.”

The Gators dominated the match with 24 shots, but it seemed like they had left their accuracy in the locker room with only nine shots on goal.

“By the way they started playing I thought we [SF State] were going to score at least five goals,” said SF State student on attendance, Angie Hurtado. “I guess the little bit of rain messed with their accuracy.”

The Gators defeated the Academy of Art University Urban Knights, 2-0.

The team has now won four games in a row, making it the best start for Hamm in her three years as head coach. The Gators have now won each of their games by two or more goals and have only been scored on twice.

“I’m really happy with our goalkeepers, they have played really fantastic,” said Hamm. “We are happy with leaving zeros on the scoreboard.”

After Wednesday’s match, senior goalkeeper Christina Holguin has two clean sheets, not allowing any goals in a total of 180 minutes. On the other hand, freshman goalkeeper Nicki Rucki has only allowed two goals in a total of 284 minutes.

On Saturday Sept. 16, SF State (4-1) will host Holy Names University (0-4) at 1 p.m. where the Gators will look to pluck a win out of the Hawks to continue their winning streak before they hit the road again.