Earthquake in Mexico leaves hundreds dead

On Sept. 19, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 shook the community of Mexico City and caused over 200 deaths, according to Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto’s press address.

The event coincided with the 32nd anniversary of 1985’s temblor. A mandatory evacuation was issued to the citizens of Mexico City.

“We are facing a new national emergency,” said President Nieto. “22 bodies were found in an elementary school…and at least 30 children are still missing Tuesday night.”

The earthquake has caused property damage affecting thousands of families. Power poles toppled over, blocking streets off from vehicles. All public transportation has been shut down temporarily.

“My dad’s entire family lives in Mexico,” said senior Joceline Perez Rios. “My Uncle was right at the epicenter. They evacuated really quickly, but I was still very worried. I was looking at the damage, it’s just heartbreaking. My grandmother lives in an area that is a hilled area, landslides were things that could happen, and I was worried about it.”

As the world turned to help Mexico in their time of need, President Donald Trump was there to lend a helping hand. Trump called Nieto to discuss the aftermath of the earthquake and what they can do moving forward according to Politico.

“God bless the people of Mexico City,” tweeted Trump after the earthquake. “We are with you and will be there for you.”