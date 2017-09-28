Women’s soccer winning streak snapped

The Women’s soccer winning train was halted by the Chico State University Wildcats on Sept. 22, by losing at Chico 1-0. This was the first CCAA match of the season and it was also the first time the Gators were outshot. The Wildcats put up 13 more shots than SF State.

It was a different story when the Gators visited the Stanislaus State Warriors on Sept. 24. SF State was back on track with their shots on goal with 14, but lacked defensively by letting the Warriors take 12 shots. Another stat both squads hit double digits in was the fouls column, the Gators with 14 and Warriors with 15. After the match ended in scoreless draw, SF State’s overall record is 5-2-1 and conference record 0-1-1.

The Gators come back home this weekend to host California State University East Bay (3-6) on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. Two days later they will host California State University, Monterey Bay (3-3-3) at 2 p.m., where SF State hopes to improve their record with two conference matches this weekend.