Women’s soccer wins their first conference match in a very rough fashion

The San Francisco State University women’s soccer win was as rough as sliding down a playground slide covered in sandpaper.

“But a win is a win,” said freshman Tami Kwon.

Coming into Friday afternoon’s cloudy match, the Gators had an overall record of 5-2-1 and California State University, East Bay Pioneers had a record of 3-7-0.

The Gators’ first goal came from Kwong in the 32 minute, where she showcased her footwork spinning into the goalkeeper’s box, drawing out the Pioneer goalkeeper. All Kwong had to do was place it on the left side of the goal.

SF State is used to controlling the game and setting the pace they want, but the Pioneers were doing something right in keeping the Gators off their game. The first half of the match was mostly played in the middle of the field by missed passes and tackles by both squads.

“We came in with a new formation,” said senior Gator goalkeeper Christina Holguin. “It was a rough game overall, but I had trust [in] my teammates to help get a clean sheet.”

The Pioneers had four dangerous scoring opportunities and one of those was a free kick just outside Holguin’s box, where she took in a canon of a shot to end the first half.

The only new story in the second half of the match was Kwong’s second goal. Receiving a cross from senior Laura Shea, Kwong had to use her entire body to push the ball, with her chest, into the net to put the Gators up 2-0 in the 58 minute.

“Tami just adds a level of competition and passion for the game,” Gators head coach Tracy Hamm said. “She shows a lot of tenacity as a freshman and I’m really happy with the way she’s been performing.”

Shea and Kwong are now tied, leading the team with four goals each for the season.

“Even when we don’t play our best it’s great to come out with a win– doesn’t really matter what it looks like, just what the scores says,” said Hamm. “Really happy for the team to bounce back after last weekend.”

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the SF State Gators will host the California State University, Monterey Bay Otters (4-3-3) at 2 p.m. where they will have the opportunity to open the new month with two conference wins.