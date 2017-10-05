Xpress Yourself: What is one tradition you or your family practice?
Dmitra-Dejahnae Lucas, 21, Child Adolescent Development Major
“My Family originated from the Cape Verde Islands, which is west of Africa. Our heritage is a mix of African and Portuguese. My family speaks creole, although I don’t because my grandma didn’t pass it down. One of our traditions is that we attend the Cape Verdean Indpendence Day parade. The Cape Verdean community is bigger on the East Coast. It happens every year on July 5th.” (Cristabell Fierros/Golden Gate Xpress)
Ana Contreras, 18, Spanish major and Latino Studies minor
“In my Family and my culture, my mom makes tamales and pozole. She makes the masa, “flour” prepares it, me and my sister put the stuff inside and clean out the leaves. Brings us together, making or preparing the pozole, chopping the meat.. makes us talk among each other.” (Cristabell Fierros/Golden Gate Xpress)
Philip Todd, 23, Marketing Major
“My Family does Christmas crackers around the holidays. It’s a tradition that I have inherited from my dad, from England. You do them all together, sitting around the table and having dinner. There is unity with it, you get little jokes with it and a little paper hat to wear. It’s kind of become tradition he grew up doing, so now we do.” (Cristabell Fierros/Golden Gate Xpress)
Joshua Paul Lingad, 18, Nursing Major
“One tradition we do, every Christmas is eat on banana leaves as a big family. We gather around the table and strictly use our hands for eating. It’s something I don’t understand why we do, but something I hold dearly. It keeps us all connected even though it’s one day out of the year.” (Cristabell Fierros/Golden Gate Xpress)
