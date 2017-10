SF State graduate student Mike Petitte is the manager and chef of the Outer Sunset and vegan restaurant, Judahlicious. Petitte, a creative writing major, shares what the restaurant offers and his joy of cooking as a vegan. “I think what initially started [veganism] for me was this whole idea of animal rights and if I [could not] eat meat, not eat dairy, I’ll do it,” said Petitte.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

LinkedIn