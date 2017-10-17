Marin County fires prompt Highway 101 closure and evacuations

Fires continue to pop up in the North Bay. Brush fires in the hills around Sausalito on Tuesday afternoon prompted the closure of southbound Highway 101 off of Rodeo Avenue in Marin City and are expected to cause major delays. Drivers in the affected area are being diverted off Highway 101 at Marin City.

The Marin County Sheriff’s department tweeted that anyone in the area near Wolfback Ridge and Cloud View in Sausalito should evacuate down Spencer to Monte Mar but were cleared to return at 1:22 p.m. by the Sausalito Police.

The fire was reported at 11:58 a.m. to the California Highway Patrol and they currently have no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.

Fire Crews are currently on the scene battling the blaze. According to a tweet by Marin County Fire, there are two separate fires and each one is as large as 1-2 acres. The cause of the fire has not been determined.