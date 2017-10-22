Women’s soccer ties crucial, must-win match

Luck was on the San Francisco State lady Gators’ side on Sunday October 22.

The Gators got an early wakeup call with a goal by California State University, San Bernardino Coyotes, in the fourth minute. That goal was ending the Gators hopes for postseason thoughts.

SF State went in with a plan to dominate and control the ball throughout the match as they usually do, but didn’t go as planned in the first half with an early goal against and the inability to connect passes.

“In the first half we kind of lost our vision,” sophomore Morgan Rhym said. “We got to a point where we just started kicking the ball.”

In the 34 minute, SF State was awarded a penalty kick with a dangerous play caused by the Coyotes goalkeeper. Sophomore Kelsie Bozart stepped up to the penalty point, took a breather and confidently shot into the left side of the net, tying the match 1-1.

The Bozart goal revived the Gators hopes of having the chance to locking in the sixth and last spot for the playoffs.

“I think after the break [Bozart Goal] going into the second half we composed and went back in putting everything we had into it,” Rhym said.

The first 10 minutes of the Second half the Gators couldn’t find their rhythm, making numerous errors giving the Coyotes many attacking opportunities, San Bernardino earned seven corner kicks and four shots on goal.

The later part of the second half turned into a more even game with the Gators creating more scoring opportunities and realizing that if they wanted to secure a spot in the playoffs they would need more than a tie.

“We came out a little bit flat but we battled through it I’m proud of us for playing two fresh teams this weekend,” Gators head coach Tracy Hamm said. “I’m proud of us for playing 220 minutes on the weekend and getting points out of it. We just put ourselves in an interesting situation going into our last two regular season games.”

As of now, the Gators and California State University, San Marcos Cougars are tied for sixth place with 15 points in the CCAA standings. For SF State to comfortably secure a playoff berth, they would need to win their last two regular season matches.

The Gators (9-4-3) will host Humboldt State (6-9-1) in a crucial match Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.