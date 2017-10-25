Wednesday match marks first home loss for women’s soccer

The San Francisco State University women’s soccer team did not come out with a win to keep their playoff hopes under their control.

With the Jacks’ late goal in the 86th minute, the Gators did not send it into overtime on the team’s Wednesday match.

“It was frustrating because this was a must-win game for us,” freshman Gator Tami Kwong said. “We just needed to want it more than them and we just didn’t show out.”

The Gators began the game strong and aggressive, but after 20 minutes of play, it was noticeable that fatigue began to kick in.

“I’m not a person that likes to make excuses for anything, but I think we were just really tired It is very difficult to come back from back-to-back double overtime games against two fresh teams and expect to win a conference game two days later,” head coach Tracy Hamm said. “The circumstances, I don’t think, were in our favor and we gave the best effort that we could but we just looked tired and it caught up to us at the end.”

Humboldt State took advantage of SF State’s weariness and made them work extra by keeping possession, stretching the field and playing the ball wide.

The Gators’ defense was missing a key defensive starting player–– sophomore Nikko Baila–– from a leg injury she suffered on Friday, Oct. 20 against California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

SF State allowed the Jacks to take 15 shots, six of them on target.

“Just like [the Jacks] had chances [to score] and we had them too,” said Baila. “We just didn’t take the opportunity to follow through.”

This match also marked the first home loss for SF State women’s soccer after six victories and two draws at Cox Stadium.

SF State will now have to rely on certain teams losing tomorrow and, ultimately, coming out with a victory in their last regular season match.

The Gators will host the Sonoma State University Seawolves Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. This match will also be Senior Day, where Vanessa Penuna, Laura Shea, Sierra Sagasta, Bianca Lowe Christina Holguin and Liz Borders will be honored for their student-athlete career at SF State.